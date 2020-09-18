New coast pop-up shop a showcase of hand-made goods

Belinda Reid at her pop-up store, The Art of Gathering in Yeppoon

Belinda Reid at her pop-up store, The Art of Gathering in Yeppoon

AS MANY events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, many market stallholders have limited ways to sell their products.

In a bid to combat this, small business owner Belinda Reid is opening a pop-up shop in Yeppoon.

The Art of Gathering is located in Normanby St and stocks products from more than 50 small businesses in the region.

The tagline is “where everyone has a seat at the table”.

“Myself as an artist and having things to sell, I didn’t have that opportunity at markets and big events because of COVID,” Ms Reid said.

“I was just thinking how we can get out there and for the public to see us.

“Because of this great space and size of it, I wanted to invite other artists and creative people to have that opportunity as well.”

As Belinda has been setting up shop for the past couple of weeks, people have seen her in there and are wanting to buy stuff already.

When Ms Reid first came up with the idea she expected to have around 30 stockists but she was quickly inundated with suppliers.

“The talent is amazing, I didn’t know half these people existed or if they did, what they did,” she said.

It has made for a variety-filled store, with products from macramé to ceramics, earrings and scrunchies, cow hide rugs and clothing.

“Having that much stock in here, they aren’t competing with each other because they ae different styles and everyone has different taste,” Ms Reid said

“It’s great, there is a taste for everybody.”

Ms Reid described the store as vibrant and colourful with a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere for people to come in and view everyone’s talents.

There is also a drawing bench for artists to come in and do work there, along with a couch and fishing and camping magazines for people waiting while others shop.

Her own business, Chalkdust Fine Art, has products stocked there.

Ms Reid does artwork and has them designed them onto practical things like umbrellas, T-shirts and cushions.

She already stocks at shops in Brisbane, Great Keppel Island, Lady Elliot Island, South Australia and Our Shop in Rockhampton.

The Art of Gathering will be open for three months and aims to capture those here for the school holidays and Christmas presents.

ART OF GATHERING

Normanby St, beach end, Yeppoon

Pop-up shop with more than 50 handmade stockists

Open until Christmas

GRAND OPENING