New coast restaurant boasts pristine produce and ocean views

READY TO GO: Simon Elford and Edwin Christensen at Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club.

YEPPOON Surf Life Saving Club is having a new surge of energy with the news of the planned opening of Sea Poppy Restaurant to make the most of the clubs sensational views and sea breezes.

Operating under the Tall Poppy Catering banner, owner Edwin Christensen said he hoped the move would benefit the entire community.

"We have a strong focus on healthy food produced with fresh local produce and, as such, I will be seeking out local producers before putting the menu together for the new restaurant,” Edwin said.

"Our wine list will highlight select vineyards with a focus on wine from Queensland, our food will be prepared with fresh local produce and it will all be served in a relaxing and stress free environment.

"We want to build local area knowledge through food, we use only environmentally sound practices and we want to generate more local jobs while maintaining a low carbon footprint.”

Tall Poppy Catering is already running the bar and catering to functions at the new Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club site while they await Council approvals to operate the new Sea Poppy Restaurant which is expected to open in March this year.

Once open, Sea Poppy will operate Thursday to Sunday for dinner as well as breakfast, lunch and brunch on Sundays.

Edwin said the main focus of the restaurant would be to highlight local producers.

"We want people to know where their food is coming from, the Capricorn Coast has so many producers of a wide range of products and produce,” Edwin said.

"We also want to generate a community circle where we source our produce locally, and all funds are generated back into the community via employment, and our local purchases.

"By informing the community where we source our produce from, we also hope to generate greater awareness and economic benefits for our local producers,” he said.

"We are eager to make contact with local producers of all products including fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, seafood, dairy products and anything else we can source locally.”

If you are a local producer who would like to supply products for the new Sea Poppy Restaurant and Tall Poppy Catering please contact Matt Cook on 0497289452.