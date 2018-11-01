New Coast servo focuses on truckie market

A Caltex service station has been approved to be built on Bli Bli Road at Nambour.

A NEW service station has been approved to be built just a few doors down from a few competitors in Nambour.

No public submissions were received when community feedback was sought between August 10 and 31 on a proposal to build a Caltex service station on the opposite side of Bli Bli Rd to the Nambour Rugby League Ground.

The site is a short distance from an intersection with Nambour Connection Rd where Puma and 7-Eleven service stations already stand.

An economic impact study submitted as a part of the application said 2016 traffic data showed more than 16,000 vehicles were passing the site along Bli Bli Rd each day.

It noted nearly 1500 of those were heavy vehicles, a market which the development intended to service.

"There is range and choice in (service station) operators targeting passenger vehicles in Nambour, however, there are limited facilities that are convenient and accessible for the needs of commercial and service vehicles as well as commuters," the study read.

Sunshine Coast Council approved the Caltex development application this week.