New coastal hair lounge to open in heart and 'sol' of CBD

Demika Simpson's new salon, Sol Hair Lounge, is expected to open its doors at the end of the week.

THERE's nothing better than going to the hairdresser, sitting back, relaxing and enjoying a chat.

It's something considered as a well-deserved treat, a luxury of sorts, that sees you not just entrusting your hair into the hands of your hairdresser, but also enjoying a little "one-on-one” time with your very own hair-therapist.

Yeppoon local, Demika Simpson, knows the importance of treating her clients as not just another number, and she hopes with her new business Sol Hair Lounge, that she will create a space in Yeppoon for people who want just that a little extra attention and care.

"My vision is for Sol to be somewhere where clients walk in and feel instantly pampered,” Ms Simpson said.

Construction is still underway on the James St hair lounge in Yeppoon.

"The shop is going to be beautifully designed and I'll be giving quality service.

"There won't be any rushing. I'll take my time and spread out my appointments so there's not so many people in at once.

"It will be a luxury experience.”

Sol Hair Lounge is currently under construction, but is expected to be open at the end of the week.

Sol - Spanish for 'sunshine' - is just the "bright and happy” state Ms Simpson hopes her clients leave in.

To her, the phrase is more about the "feeling rather than a look”.

"I'll be providing clients with products they can take home so they can be pampered at home as well,” Ms Simpson said.

"I'll be working by myself as I do really want it to be a one-on-one experience for my clients... where I remember their name, get to know the clients and become friends.

"I won't have more than two people at a time in the salon, so people don't feel rushed or like they're in a production line.”

Ms Simpson has been hairdressing for 10 years.

She started her hairdressing career in year 10, where she did a school-based apprenticeship through to year 12.

She then graduated and went full-time, and finished her apprenticeship just a year later.

"I've always wanted to be one,” she said.

"I've always loved making people feel really beautiful and it's something I've kind of just gotten.

A SALON WITH SOL: Ms Simpson wants to offer clients a more 'one-on-one' experience.

"Even as a kid I was always playing with people's hair.

"I love that when people walk out, they're happy and feel good.”

Ms Simpson has always loved colouring in particular, and has attended a number of training sessions as well as two hair expos in Melbourne and Sydney.

In August last year she also attended a Mercedes Benz fashion festival in Brisbane and was a stylist for the models.

Sol Hair Lounge will be located at Shop 1/150 James St, Yeppoon.