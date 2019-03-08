New collaborative business provides a 'healing hub village'

Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen at their new collaborative business Splendiwhit. The shop is a healing hub, providing services and a range of handmade products.

TWO ROCKHAMPTON business owners have combined forces and opened a collaborative business in South Rockhampton.

Kaitlin Holland of Whitwood Permaculture Farm and Frith Petersen of Splendiferious Health Wellbeing and Lifestyle held their grand opening last weekend.

The pair describe the shop as a "healing hub” as it provides services from oracle readings and Bowen massages to an assortment of goods from local market stockists.

The idea to open a shop together grew over time.

The couple both attended markets with their respective businesses and often shared sites. In December they shared a pop-up shop in Allenstown Plaza, which went really well.

"We realised the market was out there and people were asking for it,” Frith said.

Then everything started to fall into place.

Hunting for the right shop that would be a calming space but also have rooms for the services, the pair were on their way to another location when they drove past the Campbell St shop.

They did a u-turn and had the agent out in 10 minutes.

"It's exactly what we wanted and more, the vibe was perfect,” Kaitlin said.

After they shared the idea with stockists and services personnel, everyone was happy to jump on board.

"We provide services, sell the products, it's about creating a village,” Kaitlin said.

"Everyone has just been loving it and thinks it's amazing.”

There are services from holographic kinetics, crystal healing, intuitive, oracle, tarot and tea leaf readings, chakra cleansing, crystal healing, Bowen therapy, massages and more.

"It's a special place where people can come and relax, and have a service like that,” Frith said.

"A lot of the services are totally new to here.”

They also stock Happy Herb products and Doterra essential oils along with the range of handmade goods from local market business owners.

The stock is more from "eco-sustainable, reusable, upcycled” perspectives.

The ladies also have plans to expand the shop into bulk cleaning products and eco-friendly homewares like coconut bowls and reusable metal straws.

They will also be holding workshops like how to clean without chemicals, using essential oils, how to make beeswax wraps, crystal grids, yoga, meditation and more.

