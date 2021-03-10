Menu
Environment

New container refund facility proposed for Rockhampton City

Vanessa Jarrett
10th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
An automatic bottle and can recycling facility has been proposed for a warehouse site in Rockhampton City.

Australian recycling company, Return-It Pty Ltd, has lodged plans for a facility at 220 Kent St, near Derby St, Rockhampton City.

The facility involves the sorting of bottles and cans using manual methods and automated sorting equipment and machines.

Return-It depots aim to provide easy and convenient options for customers for container recycling and sorting through the Queensland’s Containers for Changes scheme.

Customers take empty beverage containers and staff will accept the eligible containers and put them through the sorting machines or undertake manual counting.

The containers are taken via conveyor belt to large bins which are collected by trucks 10-12 times per week.

A cash or electronic refund is provided to the customer.

Customers are also given the option to donate to a nominated charity.

The site is expected to employ between two to six people.

It will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2pm.

The development application has been lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council and is being assessed by officers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

