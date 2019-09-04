New cookbook to spice up the lives of Cap Coast seniors

WITH 40 per cent of older Australians facing malnutrition, in conjunction with The Institute of Culinary Excellence, Meals on Wheels Australia have launched a Recipe Resource eBook last week in line with National Meals on Wheels Day.

Yeppoon Meals on Wheels Coordinator Linda Schmidt said the eBook containing 50 new recipes, will be made available to all Meals on Wheels Services across Australia to create nourishing contemporary meals.

Volunteer Kris Gladman with one of the many meals produced each day. Trish Bowman

"We have over 145 clients on our books and their nutrition is very important to us and we go to great lengths to ensure there are getting well-balanced meals including catering to those who have special dietary needs,” Ms Schmidt said.

"For us, our meal delivery service is so much more than just a meal, and while that is a very important part of what we do, it is also about checking in on our clients and making sure they are alright.

"Often our volunteers are the only people they see daily so a smiling face and some light conversation helps with offering some companionship and letting people know we care.”

"Delivery of nutritious meals, social interaction and a friendly check of a client's wellbeing by Meals on Wheels volunteers can help people live the lives they choose in the comfort of their own homes, where they are often happiest.”

Meals on Wheels Australia President, Sharyn Broer said they are excited to launch the Recipe Resource eBook as a companion to the Meals on Wheels Australia National Meal Guidelines.

"Each recipe is tailored to the nutritional needs of older Australians and will be a valuable reference for meals services around the country,” Ms Broer said.

Chairperson Tony Charlesworth said the Board takes their leadership role in the aged care sector very seriously.

"Providing our network of services in Queensland, and across the nation, a resource that takes the National Meal Guidelines and turns them into meals that are both nutritious and delicious, is an achievement we are all very proud of,” Mr Charlesworth said.

"Supporting older people to eat well and stay independent is a privilege to be a part of; it is important as a trusted member of the community that we continue to meet the ever-changing landscape of aged care.

Queensland Meals on Wheels Chief Executive Officer, Evan Hill added that supporting Meals on Wheels Services to tackle malnutrition in their communities is a key focus of Queensland Meals on Wheels.