Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

New coronavirus case confirmed on Coast

17th Mar 2020 7:13 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2020 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman is the latest person being treated on the Sunshine Coast for COVID-19.

Queensland Health confirmed on Tuesday the woman was being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She was one of 10 new cases confirmed in Queensland on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is under way for these new cases.

A spokesman said all 78 cases recorded in Queensland remained isolated in appropriate accommodation to prevent the spread.

Nine patients have recovered.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RRC election candidates’ key issues

        premium_icon RRC election candidates’ key issues

        News Find out what key issues Rocky’s candidates will be fighting for if you vote them into Council.

        CQ musician rises in iTunes charts

        premium_icon CQ musician rises in iTunes charts

        Music Ex Rockhampton Girls Grammar student fast making a name for herself.

        Plans to expand major Rocky homewares store

        premium_icon Plans to expand major Rocky homewares store

        Business The development application is under assessment by council officers.

        Rates relief won the hard way

        premium_icon Rates relief won the hard way

        News GETTING rates relief for people who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires...