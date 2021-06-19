Menu
The new case has been in quarantine during their infectious period. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
News

New coronavirus case in Vic

by Caroline Schelle
19th Jun 2021 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

Victoria has recorded one new locally transmitted coronavirus case a day after restrictions eased across the state.

The new case is a primary close contact of an existing case and has been in quarantine throughout his infectious period, the Department of Health confirmed on Saturday.

There were also two new coronavirus cases acquired overseas.

It comes as Victoria eased restrictions from 11.59pm on Thursday.

A travel limit banning Melbourne residents from going more than 25km from their home ended and an outdoor mask mandate was also scrapped.

Other changes mean Melbourne residents can now host two adult visitors in their homes per day and may gather outdoors in groups of 20.

