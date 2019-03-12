New council incentive policy to deliver jobs for Rocky

BAE Eningeering director, Ian Fahl, hosts a tour of the company's workshop near Mackay with BHP's James Palmer and Sean Milful, and Resource Industry Network's general manager Adrienne Rourke.

BAE Eningeering director, Ian Fahl, hosts a tour of the company's workshop near Mackay with BHP's James Palmer and Sean Milful, and Resource Industry Network's general manager Adrienne Rourke. Emma Murray

MINING and resources will be targeted with a new development incentive from Rockhampton Regional Council.

The Development Incentives Policy has been expanded in a move mayor Margaret Strelow said would benefit the broader region.

SITE INSPECTION: Mayor Strelow and Advance Rockhampton Manager of Regional Development and Promotions, Chris Ireland, visit the new Manuplex site in Kawana, North Rockhampton, with Director Matt Jurkic. Leighton Smith

"The purpose of the Development Incentives Policy is to attract investment and support projects that will deliver local jobs and promote economic growth in our community,” she said.

"By amending the policy to include resources we are sending a message to developers in this sector that Rockhampton really is a region worth investing in.”

Earlier this year, The Morning Bulletin spoke to the owners of engineering and manufacturing firm Manuplex that moved to Rockhampton in part because of council's support for the resources industry.

SITE INSPECTION: Mayor Strelow and Advance Rockhampton Manager of Regional Development and Promotions, Chris Ireland, visit the new Manuplex site in Kawana, North Rockhampton, with Director Matt Jurkic. Leighton Smith

Cr Strelow explained the new development policy would see refunds of 75 per cent of infrastructure charges to private developments meeting a specific set of criteria.

That criteria includes "significantly increasing local employment opportunities”.

"We have already approved 44 applications from other sectors including tourism facilities, education and training, aged care, and farm stay accommodation,” Cr Strelow said.

"Now we have extended the policy we are looking forward to welcoming applications from the resources sector as well, and we are really looking forward to working with successful applicants to benefit our region.”