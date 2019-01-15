New council planning and development app funded

TWO CENTRAL Queensland councils are rejoicing after the State Government announced $185,000 will be distributed between them, snapping up a large chunk of the $1.9 million distributed throughout the state.

Rockhampton Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council were deemed successful applicants in the second round of the State Government's Innovation and Improvement funding initiative.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the funds will help local councils continue their digital transition into the modern age of planing and development.

"It will also result in the community better understanding local town planning and development issues,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"RRC received funding of $120,000 to develop an app and short info-graphic videos to deliver a mobile one-stop-shop for planning and development advice within the region.

"CHRC will receive two funding grants, including $45,000 to establish an interactive mapping platform for council staff, customers and the community.

"A further $20,000 will be used to create an infrastructure charges calculator, embedded on council's website for public use.

"It's great to see Central Queensland councils leading the way in terms of delivering new and innovative solutions to improve the performance of their local planning schemes.”

The councils were among 60 applications for the innovation and improvement funding.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the two Central Queensland councils are among a suite of councils throughout the state to receive funding.

"I'm pleased to confirm 24 outstanding projects, from Torres Shire to the Gold Coast, will receive a combined total of $1.98 million,” Mr Dick said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting councils develop smarter ways to improve their planning systems and practices, and we'll continue backing planning innovation in Queensland.”