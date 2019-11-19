New councillor briefing meetings introduced

NEW briefing sessions are being introduced on the day before council meetings so councillors can share information and discuss the public meeting’s agenda.

The introduction of councillor briefing sessions was listed in Tuesday’s Rockhampton Regional Council full meeting agenda.

The report, authorised by CEO Evan Pardon and written by Deputy CEO Ross Cheesman, proposes to introduce councillor briefing sessions on the Monday immediately preceding council meetings.

The purpose of the briefing sessions are to share information that councillors may seek in relation to the next day’s council agenda.

It notes the meetings will not be a decision-making or consensus gathering forum.

The councillor briefing sessions are to be mandatory and will be of about one hour’s duration, maybe two hours if the agenda items are lengthy.

The expectation of attendance is the same as that of a council meeting.

An excerpt from the Councillor Code of Conduct policy states that councillors:

“Carry out responsibilities conscientiously and in the best interests of the council and the community. For example, councillors will, at a minimum: 1.1 Attend and participate meaningfully in all council meetings, briefings, relevant workshops and training opportunities to assist councillors in fulfilling their roles other than in exceptional circumstances and/or where prior leave is given.”

The report states “one of the drivers is the desire for councillors to have improved engagement with the organisation and in particular the need to be briefed on matters.”

The meeting could allow for other topical matters to be discussed that arise from time to time.

The intent will be to keep councillors, as elected representatives, informed and briefed on matters pertinent to their role as a councillor.