New courtesy bus for Frenchville Sports Club

13th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
THE Frenchville Sports Club launched their new free courtesy bus this week, with club patron, Merle Black being the first passenger.

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said that the club was pleased to roll out another community benefit.

“Frenchville Sports Club has a proud history of giving back to the community by contributing over $1 million to our Central Queensland community every year. The launch of our new courtesy bus in partnership with DC Motors is another example of this”.

“The bus is free for all users and has great safety features like an electric door and side step” Mr Massingham said.

Mrs Merle Black said she was very excited to launch the courtesy bus and by all the new happenings at the Club.

“I’ve been a part of the Frenchville Sports Club since its inception in 1948 and now am privileged to be patron and a life member of the club”.

“I’m very impressed by all of the recent family friendly renovations and initiatives undertaken by the club including our new free courtesy bus which will benefit everyone who lives in our region”.

“As its first passenger I can certainly say the bus is very comfortable” Mrs Black said.

The bus will run from Tuesday to Saturday every week providing transport at no cost to and from the Club and will also be used for community events. To book your seat on the new bus ring 49326800.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

