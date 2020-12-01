New CQ handmade business a blooming success

Selena Sheppard with a display of her dried flower arrangements for her new business, Foreverstill Blooms.

Selena Sheppard with a display of her dried flower arrangements for her new business, Foreverstill Blooms.

A NEW business has launched in Rockhampton’s handmade market scene, selling unique dried floral arrangements.

From neutral tones in seashells to vibrant and bright colourful bunches in painted vases, Foreverstill Blooms has been widely popular in the short time it has been open.

Behind the business is the Sheppard family, starting with Selena, who got her mum and sister in to help.

Selena had been making arrangements for her home and was always getting compliments on them.

She talked to her Mum, Robyn, and sister Janita and they decided to make it into a business.

Selena makes the arrangements while Janita does the social media and the deliveries with Robyn.

Their biggest hurdle was coming up with a name.

Selena also has a photography business called Foreverstill Photography – and they realised Foreverstill Blooms would fit as a dried flower is “forever still”.

Then COVID happened and they held off for a bit.

Feeling confident again about the economy, they registered the business and did a big shop for supplies at the flower market in Brisbane.

They made a few bunches and posted them to social media and were inundated.

“It just went off, it just went crazy. Everyone wanted them, everyone wanted orders … it has been nuts,” Selena said.

They had their first market stall a couple of weeks ago and had great success there as well.

“We have pages and pages of orders to get through now,” Selena said.

When asked why she thought it had been so popular, Selena said because the arrangements lasted forever.

“It’s something different to the fresh and it lasts longer, and it’s the same price,” she said.

“I think there is becoming a market for dried flowers. More people are getting into it.”

Selena doesn’t have a background in floristry but has been teaching herself and has done a lot of research on supplies and arrangements.

The flowers are professionally dried and preserved.

“I’ve watched lots of tutorials... just been learning as I go. If something doesn’t work, I’ll just fix it on the way,” she said.

FOREVERSTILL BLOOMS

Unique dried floral arrangements

Visit the website here

Find them on Facebook and Instagram

Based in Gracemere

Free delivery