New CQ petrol station primed to open in the next few weeks

FUEL NEWS: Gibb Group Property Services' Josh Weaver at the new United Petroleum station in South Rockhampton.

FUEL NEWS: Gibb Group Property Services' Josh Weaver at the new United Petroleum station in South Rockhampton. Jann Houley

A BRAND new petrol station is primed to open in the next few weeks on the corner of Alma and Albert Streets, South Rockhampton.

Now all it needs is an owner... and lots of pies.

United Petroleum announced in 2017 it had purchased iconic Australian business Pie Face to diversify its nearly 40 years in retail.

According to the company's online menu some of its popular items include chicken and mushroom, steak and peppercorn, tandoori, smoky pork and Mexican mince pies in addition to quiches, pastries, sandwiches and cake.

Local subcontractors are putting the final touches to the newest Quickstop and Pie Face retail premises which will be accessible from both the highway and side streets.

It is only two months since Gibb Group Property Services' Josh Weaver showed The Morning Bulletin the site where two houses were demolished to make way for the petrol station.

Now the four bowsers, which will serve eight cars at a time, are in place and the final shop fittings are nearly installed.

"There will be an ice station and gas cylinder exchange, hot and cold food displays in place, hopefully by the end of the month,” he said.

"United will begin to operate on site before the property goes to a happy buyer at auction on April 3.”

The rare retail opportunity is catching the attention of commercial property investors before going under the hammer at Burgess Rawson's April Flagship Portfolio Auction.

According to Burgess Rawson's Director Glenn Conridge, who co-listed the Giddy Goat pub sale last month, market availability is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"As this site is gearing up for auction, I can say the paint has barely dried and the earth has barely settled above the two-brand new 70,000L petrol and diesel underground fuel storage tanks that have 30-year warranties in place,” Mr Conridge said.

"Rockhampton is booming right now - as the commercial hub of central Queensland and Beef capital of Australia, it attracts large amount of traffic more than ever before.”

Newly tenanted to United on a 15-year lease until 2034 with options to 2044, the property comes with a fixed 3 per cent annual rent increase and the tenant has agreed to pay all outgoings excluding land tax.

"With frontage to the Bruce Highway on a large corner location and entry/exit driveways on two streets, this new servo will capture Rocky residents and travellers alike,” Mr Conridge said.

Located on the busy Bruce Highway, 34,000+ vehicles pass the 2,018 sq m property tenanted to United, which operates 380 sites across Australia.

The corner asset at 23 Albert Street (Bruce Highway) has a net income of $304,289 pa + GST and will go up for auction at 11am on Wednesday, April 3, at Melbourne's River Room at Crown Casino.

For further information contact 0413 873 337 or gconridge@burgess rawson.com.au