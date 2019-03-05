Menu
Renee Albrecht
Council News

New CQ waste station opens next month

5th Mar 2019 3:33 PM
BAJOOL'S new waste transfer station is opening next month for general waste and recycling.

Interim collection services at Marmor and Bajool will end on Sunday, March 31 ahead of the new facility opening on April 6.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said investments in waste infrastructure provided important benefits to the community. "This new transfer station will provide our residents in Bajool and surrounding areas with safe, reliable waste and recycling services that are also accessible and convenient,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have received a lot of engagement from members of the community as we've transitioned away from roadside bin stations, and we want to thank everybody who took the time to come to community meetings or get in touch with us,” she said.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said the new transfer station will make it easier for people in Bajool, Upper Ulam, and Marmor to recycle.

"Residents will be able to dispose of their separated recyclable materials for free, just like at our other transfer stations around the Rockhampton region,” he said.

The station is located just off the Bajool/Port Alma Rd.

There will be an ppen day Saturday, April 6 9am to 12pm

Usual opening hours: Tuesday and Thursday 2pm to 5pm (May to August), Tuesday and Thursday 3pm to 6pm (September to April), Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

