New craft beer to hit the tap at Yeppoon RSL

MONKEY Pig Brewery and Yeppoon RSL are working together to bring Yeppoon’s locally brewed craft beer and spritzers to the tap.

Yeppoon RSL vice-president Laurie Brown said the RSL sub-branch had been contacted by Monkey Pig Brewery, and wanting to offer a locally brewed product for their patrons’ enjoyment along with wanting to attract a new generation of people to the RSL facility, it was an opportunity that was too good to knock back.

“Some of our members went over to Monkey Brewery and Piggletoes shed in Jabiru Drive for a tasting and were suitably impressed by the high standard of their beers and spritzers,” Mr Brown said.

“We now have two varieties of craft beer on tap along with delicious spritzers that I am very sure our members and guests are going to love.

“As a small RSL sub-branch, we are very focused on working with local businesses for the benefit of the community.

“We are always looking at opportunities to attract more people to our facility as well as crating a synergy with other not-for-profit organisations and small business in our region, so this was a good fit that we hope all our members and guests will enjoy.”

Monkey Brewery and Piggletoes owners Kat and Reg Taylor are thrilled to be showcasing their craft beer and spritzers to a broader group of the community.

“We are proud of our products which we have been showcasing across the region at festivals and events as well as at the shed in Yeppoon,” Kat said.

“We are very community-orientated people and love the opportunity to work alongside not-for-profit groups such as the Yeppoon RSL.”

Kat said Monkey Pig Brewery plans for more people to have the opportunity to sample their products which are fast increasing in popularity.

“Keppel Sands Hotel has kindly offered us space in their beer garden during this year’s Krabtastic event for a pop-up bar,” she said.

“Ross O’Reilly from Beaches Restaurant at Rosslyn Bay has also put one of our craft beers on tap and we are ­currently looking for other businesses with uncontracted taps to work with in Yeppoon, Emu Park, Rocky, Gladstone and Emerald.

“We are also keen to help other not-for-profit groups and clubs by making our shed available for hosting events and fundraisers.”

Mr Brown said Yeppoon RSL will launch the new craft beers and spritzers, which are already on tap, in the near future with a meet-the-brewer evening that will include live entertainment, great food and good company in airconditioned comfort.