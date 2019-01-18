New croc sighting on Rocky's Fitzroy River
THE Department of Environment and Science are on the hunt for a 3m crocodile causing headaches in the Fitzroy River.
The croc was spotted near the Pink Lily Sands facility which is a popular recreational-use area.
Warning signs have since been installed in the area.
The zone is now classed as a "zone 3” which means a crocodile that is 2m or greater, displaying dangerous behaviour, is targeted for removal.
A second croc has also been spotted in the area and the department is yet to determine the length.
The 3m croc is automatically targeted for removal due to its size, despite not displaying dangerous behaviour.
The public are urged to avoid the area, for their own safety and to maximise the department's chances of capturing the croc.
Be Crocwise in croc country:
- Expect crocodiles in ALL central Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign
- Obey all warning signs - they are there to keep you safe
- Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night
- Stay well away from croc traps - that includes fishing and boating
- The smaller the vessel the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks
- Stand back from the water's edge when fishing and don't wade in to retrieve a lure
- Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water
- Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp
- Never provoke, harass or feed crocs
- Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead
- Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country