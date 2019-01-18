New croc sighting on Rocky's Fitzroy River

This 14 foot (about 4m) crocodile was spotted in the Fitzroy River in August. A new sighting of a 3m croc has been reported this week.

THE Department of Environment and Science are on the hunt for a 3m crocodile causing headaches in the Fitzroy River.

The croc was spotted near the Pink Lily Sands facility which is a popular recreational-use area.

Warning signs have since been installed in the area.

The zone is now classed as a "zone 3” which means a crocodile that is 2m or greater, displaying dangerous behaviour, is targeted for removal.

A second croc has also been spotted in the area and the department is yet to determine the length.

The 3m croc is automatically targeted for removal due to its size, despite not displaying dangerous behaviour.

The public are urged to avoid the area, for their own safety and to maximise the department's chances of capturing the croc.

Be Crocwise in croc country: