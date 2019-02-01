Morris eyes hot Sharks start: ‘I know what success looks like’

Sharks coach John Morris, pictured with new recruit Josh Morris. Picture: Toby Zerna

NEW Cronulla boss John Morris has identified a top-four finish as the goal as he takes charge as the youngest coach in the NRL.

Morris was on Friday morning officially unveiled as new Cronulla coach on a three-year deal, replacing premiership-winning mentor Shane Flanagan.

The 38-year-old was given the interim role earlier this year.

"It is a dream of mine," Morris said.

"I have been busy preparing the team for round one.

"We are charging ahead. We are busy preparing. I'm looking forward to a huge year ahead for the Cronulla Sharks.

"On the back of 300 games, I've had some wonderful coaches.

John Morris has been officially unveiled as Cronulla’s new coach. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"In 2012-13 when I was playing, I did my masters in coaching. I believe I have something to offer. It came earlier than what people may have expected.

"I believe I have the backing of the players. I believe in myself and this club.

"I know what success looks like."

