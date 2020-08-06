New crop research group based in CQ farming hub

Emerald grower Aaron Kiely joins industry experts and research organisations to form the Northern Australian Crop Research Centre of Excellence. Photo: Taylor Battersby

FARMERS and industry experts are combining forces to develop ways to boost the productivity and profitability of the growing northern Australian cropping sector.

CQUniversity researchers, Vanderfield farm machinery leaders, farmers from Central Highlands Cotton Growers & Irrigators Association, Grain Producers Australia and Central Highlands Development Corporation have combined to form the Northern Australian Crop Research Centre of Excellence.

The Centre aims to bolster the productivity and profitability of northern farming systems, with each organisation bringing unique skills and networks.

The initial base of the Centre’s activities will be Emerald, one of Australia’s northernmost outposts of large-scale broadacre crop production, and home to a CQUniversity campus.

Emerald farmer and Central Highlands Cotton Growers & Irrigators Association president, Aaron Kiely, said that by working under a collaborative partnership, the group could overcome capacity constraints by consolidating the complementary skills of each organisation and attract new investment to the region.

“The development of agricultural opportunities in Northern Australia is a policy priority for the Commonwealth, Queensland, Northern Territory and West Australian governments, which recognise the productive potential of currently under-utilised natural resources across the Top End,” he said.

“However, in many areas gross margins for high-volume, low-value broadacre crops are marginal, with distance to market and limited localised processing key supply chain factors impacting on profitability.

“The formation of this Centre is critical to providing the R & D capability to address these challenges, whether that’s through tropically-adapted crop varieties or new high-value niche crops, along with supporting agronomy advice, or via farm equipment customised for the northern environments.

“A concerted and co-ordinated research program is required to address how these factors can come together to realise a profitable and sustainable farming system.”

According to the CSIRO, there are 16 million hectares of land across Northern Australia suitable for intensive agriculture, and 15,000 gigalitres of water – enough to irrigate 1.5 million hectares – could be safely made available for irrigated farming.

The Centre believes that fulfilling this potential will require research, development and extension focused on:

Advanced farming systems responsive to changing crop, pest, climate and market trends

The role of pulses and new broadacre crops in northern cropping systems

Crop production insights which support adoption of enhanced agtech hardware and software

Crop biosecurity (entomology, pathology) and the bridge between northern and southern farming systems, and

A specialist focus on sustainable development of new broadacre farming systems and infrastructure in greenfield farming areas of Northern Australia, which will face challenges different to those experienced in established production zones.

“The role of farmers in developing and delivering RD & E projects is considered central to the Centre’s objectives,” Grain Producers Australia farmer representative Brendan Taylor said. “The participation of GPA and CHCG & IA representatives is essential to ensuring that all projects are relevant to real-world needs, and that solutions can be practically incorporated into farm businesses.”