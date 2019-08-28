Menu
The Madja Botanical Walk in the Daintree National Park has reopened.
Travel

New Daintree walk completed

by Nick Dalton
28th Aug 2019 7:43 AM
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the $1.3 million upgrade was the latest in a series of investments to improve the experience for visitors to national parks.

Ms Enoch said the $1.3 million was spent on new and upgraded boardwalks, refurbishing the concrete paths, new interpretative signs and a new information shelter.

"This project is a collaborative effort between the Eastern Kuku Yalanji peoples, who have cared for this special country for thousands of generations, and the Queensland Government," she said.

Tour operator Mike D'Arcy (above) praised the State Government's investment in the area's future. "The Madja renovation brilliantly showcases our unique rainforest, mangroves, ferns and relic plants," he said.

The State Government committed $1 million in 2018-19 for walking track upgrades and the replacement of lookout structures in Mossman Gorge.

boardwalk daintree rainforest environment tourism

