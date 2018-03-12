NEW DATA: Cap Coast & Rocky show major signs of growth

THE economic future is bright for the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton Region.

That's the message from the region's peak tourism and economic development organisation, Capricorn Enterprise.

Capricorn Enterprise has produced its inaugural Quarterly Economic Snapshot for the region to complement its detailed Annual Regional Economic Report.

The Capricorn Enterprise Quarterly Economic Snapshot for the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton Region provides a regional economic outlook with key quarterly statistics including property sales, building approvals and tourism indicators.

"Our report offers insights into major infrastructure works underway or planned for our region, critical priority initiatives and positive statistical trends across tourism and population growth, household incomes, workforce and employment," CEO Mary Carroll said.

"Regionally we need to demonstrate both industry and workforce capability and whilst these present significant opportunities for the region, the challenges that emerge will only be satisfied by working together and demonstrating co-operation, collaboration and a willingness to partner."

"There is definitely evidence of increased optimism and confidence across the business sector due to major announcements and projects, but our challenge will be maximising regional business content and participation across all these major works.

"Our ultimate objectives remains to be the delivery of economic growth, community benefits and regional cohesion."

KEY STATS:

Demographic changes:

The regional population grew by approx 1.2% per annum to 116,000

The median age of residents increased to 38 years

Median personal incomes grew by 1.5% per annum to $623 per week

Median household incomes grew by 1.7% per annum to $1,268 per week

Median mortgage repayments decreased by 0.5% per annum to $1,625 per month

Median rent payments increased by 2.4% to $275 per week.

Top 5 industries of employment:

Health care and social assistance, 6,922 persons (15.2%)

Retail trade, 5,206 persons (11.5%)

Education and training, 5,014 (11.0%)

Accommodation and food services, 3,568 (7.8%)

Public administration and safety, 3,249 (7.1%)

Major regional projects: