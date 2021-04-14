New data reveals alarming number of CQ patients left waiting

Almost half of the patients were left waiting on ambulance stretchers at Rockhampton Hospital in February, new data has revealed.

Queensland Health data for February revealed 49 per cent of patients were ramped at Rockhampton Hospital, which was up 27 per cent from the same time last year.

The state opposition revealed 40 per cent of patients across the state were spending 30 minutes or more waiting on ambulance stretchers at hospitals that same month.

State Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Ros Bates said it was unacceptable patients taken to Rockhampton Hospital in an ambulance were forced to wait longer than the recommended time frame.

"Health Minister Yvette D'Ath needs to explain to locals why standards are slipping and how she plans to fix it," Ms Bates said.

State Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Ros Bates. Picture: Allan Reinikka

"Hospital staff across Queensland are sick of being ignored by the State Government and their refusal to properly resource our hospitals.

"As a nurse, I know how exhausting it can be for doctors and nurses working long hours under immense pressure on the frontline.

"Rockhampton residents deserve a world class health system, not second-rate healthcare.

"The Minister must urgently travel to the region and listen to staff and outline her plan to fix it."

Ms D'Ath hit back at the opposition and said they were trying to "politically point score".

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath. Picture: David Clark

"Our hospitals are doing their utmost best in dealing with the surges we've seen in recent capacity for a whole range of reasons," she said.

"But also dealing with our vaccinations and our testing and our COVID patients.

"I'm not aware of any code yellows today but these hospitals manage these surge capacities, they know how to work through those and share that information across the various hospitals to make sure we can deal with those loads."

