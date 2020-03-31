'Silver lining': New date announced for Rockynats

COMING BACK: Rockynats will now take place over Easter next year.

POSITIVE news has today been announced surrounding a revised date of Central Queensland's highly-anticipated motor enthusiasts event.

Sadly, the Rockynats Festival - which was expected to deliver a huge economic boost for the region - was this month postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally set to place June this year with around 5000 tickets already sold. Instead, the event will now take place over Easter next year from April 2-5.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said moving the event to Easter provided an even better opportunity for Rockynats and the community.

"Rockynats has already captured hearts and minds around Australia even before its first event. So, as disappointing as it is that we have had to reschedule, it has created an extraordinary opportunity for us," Mayor Strelow said.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is ecstatic to announce Rockynats will still take place next year.

The extra days that Easter brings, she said, will now allow Rockynats to deliver a fabulous economic boost for Central Queensland.

Summernats owner, Andy Lopez reiterated Mayor Strelow's sentiments, adding the new dates offered some great opportunities to expand the event in a variety of ways.

"We all want to see Rockynats happen as soon as it can, and Easter is a perfect compromise in our imperfect world," Mr Lopez said.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Manager of Tourism, Events and Marketing, Annette Pearce said ticket sales are now suspended.

However, current ticket holders and entrants do have the option of transferring their tickets to the new dates or can receive a refund.

"Communication will be circulated to all ticket holders on Thursday, April 2, 2020 detailing the process and time frame to either transfer or refund tickets," Ms Pearce said.

"Officers are working with Rockynats suppliers and sponsors to provide the same level of service, support and commitment, including emergency services who have other priorities at this time."