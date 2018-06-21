Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Di Carlo, whose bail was enlarged at a hearing on Thursday.
Sam Di Carlo, whose bail was enlarged at a hearing on Thursday. File
News

New date for barrister charged in CCC Ipswich probe

John Weekes
by
21st Jun 2018 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE barrister and former police officer charged after anti-corruption probes into Ipswich City Council will have his case heard again next month.

Sam Di Carlo was charged with money laundering last month, after Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

A committal mention date was being sought for Mr Di Carlo, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

The CCC previously said it would allege the offence happened in May last year.

Mr Di Carlo is on bail and was not required to attend Thursday's mention on one charge of knowingly laundering money.

The case will be heard again on Monday July 16. -NewsRegional

brisbane court ccc crime and corruption commission ipswich city council ipswich court money laundering allegation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

    News Crash believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning near Bajool

    • 21st Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    premium_icon Metro mess reaches 40 homes as investigation deepens

    Business Liquidator also examines company's purchase of luxury $2.6m home

    Up to three patients involved in CQ car crash

    Up to three patients involved in CQ car crash

    Breaking Emergency services are on the way

    Motocross riders to put renovated Yeppoon track to the test

    premium_icon Motocross riders to put renovated Yeppoon track to the test

    Sport Club day this weekend good lead-in to CQ titles the following week

    Local Partners