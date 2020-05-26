Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colossal Catch-Up spokesman Graeme Brady. Photo: Sharyn O'Neill
Colossal Catch-Up spokesman Graeme Brady. Photo: Sharyn O'Neill
Sport

New date to be set for 2020 Colossal Catch-Up

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
26th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Colossal Catch-Up will still happen this year, according to event spokesman Graeme Brady.

The sports reunion was to be held on May 17 at the Frenchville Sports Club but was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brady said more than 100 guests were expected after the inaugural catch-up last year drew about 80.

“We are going to have it, when I’m not sure,” he said.

“As soon as the restrictions on larger assemblies are lifted and we get confirmation it can go ahead, we will set a date.

“Last year, we had people from Brisbane, Rockhampton and Gladstone but we’re keen to expand it as far and as wide as we can.”

The catch-up is for players, officials and administrators involved in sport in Rockhampton in the ’50s, ’60s or ’70s.

It is promoted as “a chance to relive moments of mirth, times of triumph, despair of defeat and the stimulating spirit of sport”.

Brady said that was just what it was last year. “Catching up and reminiscing with people I hadn’t seen for such a long time was the most enjoyable thing,” he said.

“What everyone said was how much they enjoyed the sports we played and the friendships we made. You can’t put a value on that.”

colossal catch-up tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        premium_icon A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        Health Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free

        Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        premium_icon Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        News After grilling pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken...

        See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        premium_icon See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        Easy Eating ‘We’ve been busy getting set up and preparing all our social distancing and...

        Beat the rush: Get in an apply now!

        premium_icon Beat the rush: Get in an apply now!

        News Expressions of interest now open to operate container exchange.