New date to be set for 2020 Colossal Catch-Up

THE Colossal Catch-Up will still happen this year, according to event spokesman Graeme Brady.

The sports reunion was to be held on May 17 at the Frenchville Sports Club but was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brady said more than 100 guests were expected after the inaugural catch-up last year drew about 80.

“We are going to have it, when I’m not sure,” he said.

“As soon as the restrictions on larger assemblies are lifted and we get confirmation it can go ahead, we will set a date.

“Last year, we had people from Brisbane, Rockhampton and Gladstone but we’re keen to expand it as far and as wide as we can.”

The catch-up is for players, officials and administrators involved in sport in Rockhampton in the ’50s, ’60s or ’70s.

It is promoted as “a chance to relive moments of mirth, times of triumph, despair of defeat and the stimulating spirit of sport”.

Brady said that was just what it was last year. “Catching up and reminiscing with people I hadn’t seen for such a long time was the most enjoyable thing,” he said.

“What everyone said was how much they enjoyed the sports we played and the friendships we made. You can’t put a value on that.”