Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the site of $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun.
Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the site of $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun. Matt Harris
Business

New deal for proposed $1b Gladstone energy project

Tegan Annett
by
4th Dec 2018 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLOBAL engineering firm has joined Australia Future Energy to help it progress its $1billion energy and ammonia project in Gladstone.

Montreal, Canada-based engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin signed a pre-feasibility study with Australia Future Energy for the development of the Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project in Gladstone.

Under the contract, the first of a three-phase agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide engineering and support services to produce a pre-feasibility report comprised of detailed engineering process packages for civil, mechanical and electrical works, environmental assessment and project capital and operating costs.

The proposed project would convert 1.5 million tonnes of coal a year to produce ammonia, synthetic natural gas and electricity using above-ground coal gasification technology.

Australia Future Energy's chief operating officer Ron Higson and chief executive officer Kerry Parker anticipate construction to start in 2020 on its above-ground coal gasification project.
Australia Future Energy's chief operating officer Ron Higson and chief executive officer Kerry Parker anticipate construction to start in 2020 on its above-ground coal gasification project. Tegan Annett

SNC-Lavalin Asia Pacific senior vice president Garry Ford said the company was delighted to support AFE in the development of the project.

"(We) look forward to building a long-term relationship with them, delivering what would be an Australian first, using above-ground coal gasification technology to produce ammonia in Queensland," he said.

"We have a great opportunity to demonstrate our engineering and delivery capabilities, combined with our extensive experience across clean power, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure from over 50 years of operations in Australia."

SNC-Lavalin has previously had contracts with Australian gas developments including the Chevron Australia-operated Gorgon Project, Ichthys Project Onshore LNG facilities for Inpex and the Queensland Curtis LNG project.

And this week public comment has opened on draft terms of reference for the project's environmental impact statement.

The proposed project is planned for Gladstone State Development Area land.

More Stories

ammonia energy gladstone industry project
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but why, and what will it be called?

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    Rocky CrossFit team battles it out on a national stage

    premium_icon Rocky CrossFit team battles it out on a national stage

    Sport Rocky CrossFit team competes in national championships.

    Construction for $14.3m drug rehab facility announced

    premium_icon Construction for $14.3m drug rehab facility announced

    News Construction to begin in early 2020 for $14.3m drug rehab facility.

    Local Partners