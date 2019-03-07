New dentist shocked Rocky's water not fluoridated

ROCKHAMPTON is divided after it was announced yesterday that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ruled out mandating fluoride in council water supplies.

While many locals concerned about tooth decay slammed the decision, there were just as many people relieved that fluoride won't make a comeback any time soon.

PVB Dental's Dr Valentine Daniel Dantel moved to Rockhampton from Brisbane last November and was shocked the city's water wasn't fluoridated.

"I believe it should be,” he said.

"I think one per million is the concentration usually used and that's enough to be beneficial to prevent tooth decay and not cause any bodily harm.

"It's been demonstrated to be one of the greatest public health initiatives of the last century.

"I think it would make a very great positive health outcome for the people of the Capricorn region.”

A quarter of Queenslanders live without fluoridated water and Rockhampton is one of 19 Queensland councils which chooses not to add flouride to the water.

The last time fluoridisation was mandatory in Queensland was under former Premier Anna Bligh.

However, that mandate was removed by LNP when Premier Campbell Newman left the decision to fluoridate regions up to the councils in charge.

"There was a lot of pressure from anti-fluoride groups and it costs councils money,” Dr Dantel said.

Despite the many anti-fluoride stances online, with many naming fluoride as a "toxin”, Dr Dantel said the small concentration in water supplies could not cause significant health impacts.

"ABC program, Catalyst, had a whole debate a couple of years ago where a professor of toxicology made a very valid and significant comment,” Dr Dantel said.

"He said if you need some sort of vitamin or mineral required for your body, if it's too (small) a dose, you're deficient, if it's the correct dose, you're healthy, and if it's too high, you're poisoning yourself.

"Lack of fluoride says to me if something isn't naturally occurring in a water supply, you're deficient in it.”

SHOCKED: Dr Valentine Daniel Dantel at PVB Dental. Allan Reinikka ROK070319adental1

Dr Dantel said the effects from a lack of fluoride started with tooth decay and gradually worsened without treatment.

"If you seek treatment early enough, it's something as simple as a filling,” he said.

"If it's left long enough, you can get an infected tooth leading to an abscess which can then become a root canal where you keep the tooth or get it taken out.

"The cycle gets more and more progressive in its significance. If you have a tooth out, studies show you're more likely to lose a neighbouring tooth, with a 30 per cent chance of losing neighbouring teeth in eight years.

"It can be a cascade of losing more and more teeth. If you don't address the issue early enough, particularly in children, there can be multiple cavities and people aren't aware until they're big enough to affect the nerves and cause toothache.

"It's not uncommon for a kid to come in with one problem and find out they have multiple problems.”

Dr Dantel suggested that those who were concerned about a lack of fluoride should seek standard dental advice, visit the Australian Dental Association website and adhere to strict teeth care method of brushing with fluoridated toothpaste twice a day and flossing.

"Fluoride has a great health benefit and if it's given in the right concentration, nothing too high or too little, it will have long time benefits for dental health,” he said.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe was in Rockhampton yesterday and addressed the debate surrounding the Queensland Government's stance.

"These are matters the government has decided are matters for the council to decide as council are in the best place to decide things,” Minister Hinchcliffe said.

"I would equally - as I do with any councils I'm talking to - reiterate that they should be informed by the best public health science and the best public health advice.

"I would encourage them to take into account that advice and act accordingly.

"But the government's position is that these are matters for councils to determine at a local level.”

In 2015, The Morning Bulletin asked readers whether fluoride should be introduced into Rockhampton and Yeppoon water supplies.

The results were divided, with 51 per cent against it and 48 in favour.

Opinions began to sway in favour of introducing fluoride in September 2018, when 68 per cent of readers voted yes.

