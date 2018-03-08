New Deputy PM lands in CQ to explain his plans for region

NOT many people know his face yet, but new Deputy PM and Nationals Leader Michael McCormack is on a mission to change that.

Stepping into the massive boots of former leader Barnaby Joyce, Mr McCormack has spent the past week travelling the country, quickly building his public profile and sharing his party's plans for the future.

Standing with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd yesterday, Mr McCormack dashed hopes that his press conference would be held to announce confirmation of an increased federal funding commitment for the Rookwood Weir.

He announced the disappointing news that there would be another delay to the project while Infrastructure Australia (an independent statutory body mandated to progress nationally significant infrastructure) had sought more unspecified details regarding the Rookwood business case from Building Queensland and the Queensland Government before they could make a final decision on the $352m project.

"Any federal government project over $100m does require Infrastructure Australia to provide a business case for that particular project,” Mr McCormack said.

"What we're now asking the Queensland Government to do, and the onus is on them, is to provide more information to Infrastructure Australia so that they can get on and develop the business case that they need to.

"...in the case of Rookwood Weir, I'm calling on the Queensland Labor government to provide that additional information to Infrastructure Australia in the not-too-distant future so that we can all get on board and build that water infrastructure.”

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham responded to Mr McCormacks comments saying he had been advised that Building Queensland had responded to requests for information from Infrastructure Australia regarding the Rookwood Weir business case, including information relevant to the cost benefit analysis.

"Building Queensland has also advised that there are no outstanding requests for information and expects the formal assessment to commence shortly,” Dr Lynham said.

"I just wish that Federal MPs would let the politics go on this issue and let the experts get on with doing their jobs.

"The Central Queensland community deserves better: they deserve a commitment from the Turnbull Government to their fair share if this project stacks up.”

Mr McCormack was in Rockhampton to announce the opening of initial applications for his government's Regional Growth Fund, which assists major transformational projects to support long-term economic growth and create jobs in the regions.

"We are calling for applications for our Regional Growth Fund which is $272m and we're calling on local governments and organisations to put in an application for projects up to $20m on a dollar-for-dollar basis that we should be funding,” he said.

"The government stands ready to partner with those organisations to build the sort of infrastructure that Central Queensland needs, wants, demands and expects.

"We know Central Queensland is liveable, we want to make it even more liveable.

"We want to make sure that there are jobs in the construction phase, we want to make sure the sorts of infrastructure we're putting in place such as better roads, better rail, all sorts of infrastructure, make our regional communities better places to invest in, in which to raise families, and in which to create even more wealth and more jobs and more prosperity for the future,” Mr McCormack said.

Ms Landry confirmed she had spoken with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, saying that the South Rockhampton flood levee would be eligible for this funding.

Initial applications for the Regional Growth Fund will close at 5pm on April 27.

Queensland Senator Murry Watt blasted Mr McCormack's "non-visit” to Rockhampton yesterday.

"Anybody expecting big things from our new Deputy Prime Minister would have been sorely disappointed by his visit yesterday,” Mr Watt said.

"Let's run through the list of non-announcements: No funding for Rookwood Weir, no funding for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, no funding for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon duplication, no funding for the Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

"The only 'announcement' he made was to call for applications for the Regional Growth Fund, which was announced 10 months ago.”

Mr Watt said it was a case of new leader, same old Nationals.

"They'll say they're standing up for the bush while delivering zilch,” he said.