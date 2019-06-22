New detail about the location of Rocky's rehab facility

REHAB: Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga releases a detail about the soon to be constructed rehabilitation facility.

REHAB: Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga releases a detail about the soon to be constructed rehabilitation facility. Aden Stokes

ROCKHAMPTON'S $14.3million rehabilitation centre will not be built in a residential area, according to Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

And while the State Government has a favoured site for the facility, nothing has been finalised.

"A preferred site has been identified, however negotiations need to progress, and more consultation needs to be done before that site is named,” Mrs Lauga said.

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has criticised Labor for not releasing the name, but Mrs Lauga said this was to protect the consultation process.

"It's normal process not to name a preferred site, so it doesn't adversely affect ongoing negotiations,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I can confirm it is not in a residential zoned area.”

The rehabilitation centre is a 42-bed residential alcohol and drug rehab and detox facility.

"Our government is committed to tackling drugs like ice and the devastating effects it has on individuals, families and communities,” Mrs Lauga said.

The new facility will provide residential rehabilitation, withdrawal management, residential rehabilitation for parents and families, and will have capacity for non-residential rehabilitation services.

The facility will be the first of its kind in Rockhampton, brought on by pressure from the community to address substance abuse issues.

Queensland Health has committed to a comprehensive engagement process with the community.

A spokesperson said the facility was in the early planning stage and the next step would be community collaboration.

"Consultation with the local community and local businesses is expected to commence very soon, before a more formal statutory process gets underway,” a spokesperson said.

"Referrals to the new facility will be prioritised for people living in the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Mackay and Central West Hospital and Health Service regions.

Construction is planned for 2020.