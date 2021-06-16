Menu
Police have searched multiple properties following the suspected murder. Picture: Helen Kempton
News

New details about young woman’s murder

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 4:45 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

A young woman who was allegedly murdered in Tasmania was from Queensland, not NSW as police initially reported.

A man was arrested on Tuesday over the “suspected murder” of a 23-year-old woman in Ulverstone.

Police were called to a property on Main St about 3am where the victim’s body was found.

“The deceased woman had injuries consistent with knife wounds,” police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, police were forced to correct their error about the woman’s home state and her age, having previously reporting that she was 22.

Her identity has not yet been revealed, but police say there does not appear to be any known connection between the woman and the man.

He was arrested at another property on the same street several hours after her body was discovered.

Police remained at the scene on Wednesday, with officers appearing to remove evidence bags from a property.

Tasmania Police are investigating a suspected murder on Main St in Ulverstone. Picture: Twitter/@MonteBovill
“The victim had been staying at the house for two to three weeks, with the woman and young children who reside there,” Detective Inspector Kim Steven said on Tuesday.

Police said the mother, whose children are aged two and three, made the call to emergency services.

“She originally called police in relation to a prowler at the house and radio operators remained on the phone with her until police arrived,” Inspector Steven said.

He said the victim’s family had been contacted and were “distraught” by the news.

Ulverstone is a small town on the Bass Strait in northern Tasmania.

It is 20km west of Devonport and has a population of about 14,500.

People in the community have expressed shock and disbelief about the tragedy, with counselling offered to those who need it.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact police.

