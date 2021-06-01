New details emerge after mass-jabbing at high school

As students continue to wait for test results following a mass-jabbing incident, authorities have failed to explain why parents had to take them to hospital.

As students continue to wait for test results following a mass-jabbing incident, authorities have failed to explain why parents had to take them to hospital.

While parents and students are facing an agonising wait to find out what long-term impacts could result from a mass-jabbing incident with a dirty needle at Queensland school, authorities are unable to explain why parents had to take their own children to hospital.

At least 11 Murgon State High School students were jabbed by another student wielding a dirty needle throughout Monday, May 31 before the incident was brought to the school's attention and parents were informed.

A mother who spoke to NewsCorp, but did not wish to be named, said the school staff told her the student brought a "used blood test kit" from home and used it on several students at the school - including her 13-year-old son.

She said she received a call at 2.10pm to come to the school to take her son directly to Murgon Hospital, despite multiple paramedic crews at the scene.

NewsCorp approached both the Department of Education and Queensland Ambulance Service with questions on why parents had to take their own children to hospital - but neither organisation was able to explain the situation.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman directed all questions to the education department.

The department also failed to explain the situation - with a spokeswoman issuing a single sentence statement.

"In response to the situation, staff at Murgon State High School followed all advice provided by health and medical professionals," the spokeswoman said.

Murgon State High School. Pic Megan Slade.

The mother of one student victim said the response on the day from school staff had been confusing and communication was poor.

"No Queensland school has ever had this happen - so no one knew what to do," the mother said.

NewsCorp understands the needle used was a lancet device, used by diabetics to check their blood sugar levels.

The mother said she and her son were now looking down the barrel of an agonising year waiting to find out if there would be any long-term impacts after the 13-year-old had to take a second, more thorough blood test on Tuesday.

"12 months we have to wait to be fully clear," she said.

The student will also have to take additional tests at months 3, 6, 9 and 12.

NewsCorp has also obtained a letter sent to parents by the school's principal Simon Cotton.

In the letter, Mr Cotton informed parents of the incident and said the school "treats the safety and welfare of your children, our students, as our highest priority".

He also pledged to remain in "direct contact" with the families of the students involved.

But despite this pledge, the mother who spoke to NewsCorp said neither the school nor the education department could tell her whether the student responsible for the incident would be returning to the school.

"No child will be safe - there will always be more kids being hurt by this child," she said.

The Department of Education said the incident will be dealt with "in line with the student Code of Conduct".

Police are also investigating the incident.

Originally published as New details emerge after mass-jabbing at high school