New details emerge in Blackwater death case

A supplied image obtained on Friday, May 29, 2020, of Queensland man Nathan Turner. Authorities are continuing to investigate the mysterious case of Australia's youngest coronavirus victim, who died aged 30 in the small mining town of Blackwater. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

EXTENSIVE post mortem testing has ruled out COVID-19 as the cause of death for Blackwater man Nathan Turner as an autopsy revealed he had significant health issues.

Central Coroner David O’Connell today confirmed specialised testing before autopsy returned repeated negative results for coronavirus.

However even after an autopsy the cause of death remains unknown.

Mr Turner, 30, died on May 26 and his death was quickly attributed to COVID-19 by Queensland Health officials sparking concern across Central Queensland.

This culminated today when both Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health officer Jeanette Young backflipped on their initial statement and apologised to Mr Turner’s family over the misdiagnosis.

The case was referred to Mr O’Connell for investigation the day after his death.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said an initial preliminary test by Queensland Health for COVID-19 had returned a positive result.

“Further extensive and more specialised testing before autopsy was conducted by a forensic and scientific services pathologist and those tests have all returned a repeated negative result to COVID-19,” the spokesman said.

“As a result of the extensive further specialised testing, the Central Coroner advises that at present, despite significant and widespread reporting, Mr Turner’s cause of death is confirmed as not being related to the COVID-19 virus.

“The autopsy conducted (yesterday) has revealed evidence that he had a significant underlying medical condition, but a definitive cause of death required further test results.”

The spokesman said the test results would not be available for some time.

“As per the normal course of the Coroner’s investigation, the cause of death result when known will be relayed to Mr Turner’s next of kin and to relevant health officials (if requested) but will not be made public,” he said.