Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A supplied image obtained on Friday, May 29, 2020, of Queensland man Nathan Turner. Authorities are continuing to investigate the mysterious case of Australia's youngest coronavirus victim, who died aged 30 in the small mining town of Blackwater. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A supplied image obtained on Friday, May 29, 2020, of Queensland man Nathan Turner. Authorities are continuing to investigate the mysterious case of Australia's youngest coronavirus victim, who died aged 30 in the small mining town of Blackwater. (AAP Image/Supplied) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
News

New details emerge in Blackwater death case

Janessa Ekert
, Janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTENSIVE post mortem testing has ruled out COVID-19 as the cause of death for Blackwater man Nathan Turner as an autopsy revealed he had significant health issues.

Central Coroner David O’Connell today confirmed specialised testing before autopsy returned repeated negative results for coronavirus.

However even after an autopsy the cause of death remains unknown.

Mr Turner, 30, died on May 26 and his death was quickly attributed to COVID-19 by Queensland Health officials sparking concern across Central Queensland.

This culminated today when both Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health officer Jeanette Young backflipped on their initial statement and apologised to Mr Turner’s family over the misdiagnosis.

More stories:

CHO confirms shocking Blackwater COVID-19 case revelation

Shock findings: Blackwater COVID backflip sparks anger

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young (left) and Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services, Steven Miles (right) are seen during a press conference at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The Queensland government is under pressure after the misdiagnosis of COVID-19 for Blackwater man Nathan Turner who died last week. (AAP I
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young (left) and Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services, Steven Miles (right) are seen during a press conference at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The Queensland government is under pressure after the misdiagnosis of COVID-19 for Blackwater man Nathan Turner who died last week. (AAP I

The case was referred to Mr O’Connell for investigation the day after his death.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said an initial preliminary test by Queensland Health for COVID-19 had returned a positive result.

“Further extensive and more specialised testing before autopsy was conducted by a forensic and scientific services pathologist and those tests have all returned a repeated negative result to COVID-19,” the spokesman said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

“As a result of the extensive further specialised testing, the Central Coroner advises that at present, despite significant and widespread reporting, Mr Turner’s cause of death is confirmed as not being related to the COVID-19 virus.

“The autopsy conducted (yesterday) has revealed evidence that he had a significant underlying medical condition, but a definitive cause of death required further test results.”

The spokesman said the test results would not be available for some time.

“As per the normal course of the Coroner’s investigation, the cause of death result when known will be relayed to Mr Turner’s next of kin and to relevant health officials (if requested) but will not be made public,” he said.

blackwater nathan turner
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Steven Miles has defended the handling of the death of Nathan Turner, saying he’d rather be criticised “for acting too quickly rather than the alternative”.

        Rocky company lands $9M+ Adani contract

        premium_icon Rocky company lands $9M+ Adani contract

        Business The mining giant has revealed a key contract awarded to a CQ company.

        Boy in serious condition after being hit by falling object

        premium_icon Boy in serious condition after being hit by falling object

        Breaking Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a falling...

        Council’s wild dog warning for Rocky residents

        Council’s wild dog warning for Rocky residents

        Council News Reports of the animal stalking people have residents on high alert.