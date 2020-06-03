New details: Warne biopic gets movie backing

DETAILS have emerged about a new documentary following Shane Warne.

The feature-length biopic, a co-production between Australia and the UK, titled SHANE, was today one of 14 projects to receive a share of $2.1 million in production funding from Screen Australia.

It comes after the Australian cricket icon announced last month on Fox Cricket's A Week With Warnie that he had agreed to take part in the documentary during which "nothing's off limits".

Shane Warne 25 Aug. 2001: Shane Warne of Australia after 3rd day of the 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia at The AMP Oval, London. Picture: Hamish Blair/ALLSPORT

In a description of the project, Screen Australia revealed the film will explore the Spin King's "rise as a controversial sporting star" and "chart the evolution of Warne's career and accompanying lifestyle while exploring universal themes about national identity and a shared need for love and acceptance".

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 12: Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley pose as they attend the launch of the Shane Warne Foundation's Ambassador Program at Club 23 on November 12, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The film will feature new interviews with Warne and never-before-seen archive footage.

Warne took more than 1,000 wickets in his career and led a headline-riddled personal life, including a drug ban and a high-profile divorce.

SHANE will be co-directed and co-produced by Jon Carey and Adam Darke of Gospel, the team behind Netflix's Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story.

Essential Media's Sam Griffin and Brendan Dahill, who worked on Beyond the Boundary: Inside the Battle for the Ashes 2019, are also producers on the project.

Madman are on board as distributor and Dogwoof are handling international sales.

Screen Australia couldn't confirm which platform the film is linked to, but the creative team are hoping to release the project in the 2021-2022 summer.

