Police have launched a fresh incentive for information in a decades old cold case that continues to baffle detectives.

It has been 34 years since Raymond Keam’s body was found at the northern end of Alison Park at Randwick, in Sydney’s east.

Now a $1 million reward is on offer in a bid to find his killer.

A member of the public made the grim discovery on January 13 in 1987 while walking through the parklands early in the morning.

A post mortem examination later revealed Mr Keam died from severe head injuries likely due to being struck by a person or people, a coronial inquest determined.

Raymond Keam was likely beaten to death. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives have spent decades searching for clues, but no one has been charged in relation to Mr Keam’s suspicious death.

The homicide squad revisited the cold case in 2019 and relaunched an investigated with detectives attached to Strike Force Augenaut.

Mr Keam, who was 44 when he was killed, had two children and was a martial arts expert with a black belt.

One theory police have investigated is that Mr Keam was the victim of a spate of gay hate crimes in the area around that time.

No charges have been laid over his murder. Picture: NSW Police

Earlier reports suggest his pockets had been emptied and the glove box and boot of his car had been ransacked.

In the late 80s the Alison Park public toilets were a well-known gay beat where men were often victim of serious assaults of robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police and Mr Keam’s son Dane Keam will address the media later on Wednesday.

Originally published as New development in cold case murder