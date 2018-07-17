New developments and infrastructure plans on council table

The Bruce Highway at Parkhurst which is to be upgraded to four lanes as part of the "$121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade."

The Bruce Highway at Parkhurst which is to be upgraded to four lanes as part of the "$121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade." Chris Ison ROK200618chighway1

THE 2018/19 Rockhampton Council budget was adopted last week, but this week councillors will return to scheduled committee meetings.

Today councillors will meet for the planning and regulatory committee, infrastructure committee, and airport, water and waste committee.

Development applications

Several developments will be considered in the planning and regulatory meeting.

There are requests for amendments to approved applications for a food and drink outlet, and a lot of reconfiguration.

Councillors will also consider a development application for a service station and food and drink outlet at Gracemere.

Bus shelter upgrades

Councillors will receive a report on proposed bus shelter upgrades in the infrastructure committee meeting.

Project names

Councillors in the parks, recreation and sport committee tomorrow will discuss the naming of Mount Morgan shelters and the naming of Remembrance Park.

Today's infrastructure committee meeting will also consider the road naming project for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

Operational reports

Each committee will receive reports on the monthly operations of various aspects of Rockhampton Regional Council including the airport, waste and recycling, Fitzroy River Water, civil operations, engineering, communities and facilities, and arts and heritage.

Compliance issues

In a closed session of the planning and regulatory meeting, councillors will discuss a report on the progress of a planning compliance enquiry.