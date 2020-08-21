New digital currency takes over CQ businesses

ACCEPTING a new form of cryptocurrency as payment for her marketing expertise seemed like the next appropriate step for Elle Butler to evolve her thriving business.

The founder of Easy As Marketing is one of a handful Rockhampton business owners to sign on with new-found digital currency Qoin.

Her decision to accept the Australian-based currency, she said provided a “simple strategy” to help streamline services for her growing global client base.

First established by Bartercard in the Gold Coast mid last year, Qoin’s popularity has since grown ten-fold – further evident by Ms Butler’s unwavering support.

“To me, every currency is digital these days; very rarely do we see the physical cash in our wallets or pockets.

Easy As Marketing's Elle Butler is enjoying the benefits of using Cryptocurrency for business operations.

“While I’ve not been involved in digital currency to this point, I certainly have followed the research online.”

She said her consultancy business currently worked in multiple currencies, adding her choice to adopt the new currency did not require large changes for day-to-day operations.

“Qoin, as with any other group-oriented platform, tends to create a really good referral base, allowing my business to be more visible to clients who I may not otherwise be associated with,” Ms Butler said.

Her commitment to the currency since signing on in late June has also seen its value increase by around 25 per cent.

“When I first joined, Qoin was sitting at 91 cents and its now over $1.15. It’s definitely exciting to see the value of Qoin rising against the Australian dollar.”

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly volatile’: Bitcoin’s COVID boom could be doomed

READ MORE: Farmers visited for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

READ MORE: SCOTTY’S FISHING FRIDAY: Where are they biting in August?

Bartercard owner Tony Wiese at the launch a cryptocurrency coin last year. Pic Tim Marsden

“It gives you purchasing power; there’s a lot of strength there. It also gives you buyout power and, as business owner, it gives you that security as well.”

Qoin Australia chief marketing officer Andrew Barker revealed an increasing amount of Central Queenslanders have been approached to sign on.

“We have done our homework in Central Queensland and we have a dedicated sales team of independent agents that are in contact with Central Queensland businesses.”

“The current economic climate off the back of COVID-19 has encouraged many businesspeople to open their eyes to new ways of doing business and that includes digital currency.”

He added COVID-19 paved the way for small businesses to consider digital currencies to attract new customers and facilitate instore transactions.