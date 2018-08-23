Menu
An electronic billboard proposed for the intersection between Denham and George St.
Council News

New digital display in Rocky to get double the views

23rd Aug 2018 3:45 PM

A DOUBLE-facing digital sign will be the next addition to Rockhampton's busiest street, after preliminary council approval.

Digital billboards have been popping up in strategic locations around the city, but this will be the first with both north and south facing signs.

The proposed 27sq m signs will be built on the top of 102 Denham St, on the George St intersection opposite Hungry Jacks.

The first screen will face northbound traffic and be a curved LED on top of the building's existing facade.

The second sign will face George St's southbound traffic.

In discussing the placement of the sign, councillors in the planning and development committee heard the intersection was at low crash risk with only a handful of accidents there in recent years.

Digital billboards have strict guidelines about the length messages can be displayed for and the way in which each advertisement transitions.

There are also conditions on the wording and colours which can be used in advertisements, with a ban on anything considered a potential distraction to drivers.

The sign is likely to be given final approval at Tuesday's general council meeting.

