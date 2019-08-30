Menu
HOLIDAY FUN: Tillana Leo, eight, and her dog Poppy were having fun at the park yesterday. Photo Kelly Butterworth / Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
News

New dog off leash park planned for banks of the Fitzroy

vanessa jarrett
by
30th Aug 2019 11:12 AM
AN OLD abandoned park in Kawana is set to be transformed into a dog off leash area.

A proposal for a dog off leash area at Larcombe St, adjacent to Splitters Creek and Ergon Park Access Rd, leading to the northside council freshwater boat ramp, was presented to council at the parks, recreation and sport committee on Wednesday.

The proposal was met with enthusiasm by all councillors and was originally a project of Cr Stephen Schwarten.

An assessment has been conducted by council staff who have determined the space is a good location for a dog off leash area with sufficient open space and ample provisions for parking.

It is noted the area is flood affected and design must consider debris load placed on the fencing.

The construction is estimated to cost around $40,000, based on a similar construction at All Blacks Park, Koongal.

The area should be 36m x 30 dimension and is recommended to include a perimeter fence at least 1.6m high, air lock entry points, water bubblers with dog bowls, dog tidy bag stations, waste bins and some furniture for dog owners.

Ergon Park on Larcombe St, next to the northside boat ramp, will become a dog off leash area.
The report says the area could be divided in half for small and large dog sections.

The nearest dog off leash area is 4.8km away at the Charles St entrance of Kershaw Gardens which is only suited to small dogs and a few users at a time.

Councillors raised questions if the park would need to be fenced as Duthie Park on Thozet Rd isn't and they have great success there.

It was said because it is a flood area any fence put there would be an issue.

The site has enough natural open space that a fence is not necessary.

Councillors passed a motion to put up signage to designate the park as a dog off leash area and furniture would be installed as the budget allows.

It was mutually said it would be a good legacy for Cr Schwarten to leave behind, as he announced in July he would not be running in the next local election.

Later in the meeting, councils also passed a motion for officers to look into more parks in the region that could be suitable for more dog off leash areas.

