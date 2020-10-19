New drive through restaurant to open in Emerald town centre

A drive through Fairbairn Bakery is being constructed on the corner of Hospital Rd and Brief St, Emerald, and is expected to open in 2021.

A NEW Fairbairn Bakery is being constructed in Emerald’s town centre, which is expected to include a drive through service and restaurant area, a first of its kind in the region.

Owners Kelly Sellars and Chris Bunyoung confirmed the drive through bakery was in the works and would be open in the new year.

“We’re super excited,” Ms Sellars said.

“It’s taking our business and bakery to the next level.”

She said the new restaurant, located at 41 Hospital Rd, was something they had envisioned for about five years.

“We’re all excited about learning new stuff – for us it’s very innovative to move to that next level in a regional town,” she said.

“New and exciting things will be going in the drive through that you won’t find at the other locations.”

Proposed site plan for the new drive through facility being constructed at 41 Hospital Rd, Emerald.

The new location would add to the four already established shops in Emerald, Blackwater and Airlie Beach.

Ms Sellars said it would be built in a way to cater for people with all different needs within the community, including wheelchair access.

“We think it’s a great thing for the community, in a sense that there’s a hole in the market to get fresh food through drive through,” she said.

“Looking from a community point of view we’ve tried to think of what we can do for everyone and this is accommodating for everyone.”

The development application for the material change of use to food and drink outlet (drive through facility) was approved by Central Highlands Regional Council on March 13, 2020.

The 1000 sq m site is located on the corner of Hospital Rd and Brief St, within Emerald’s Principal Centre Zone.

Proposed site plan for the new drive through facility being constructed at 41 Hospital Rd, Emerald.

The development application stated the site would include a loading bay, 13 stationary and 10 moving car spaces with envisaged operating hours to be 5am to 7pm seven days.

Located between The Emporium Emerald and the Caltex service station, the exit driveway onto Hospital Road is to be located further north away from the Brief Street intersection.

Ms Sellars said five or six full time positions had been created at Fairbairn Bakeries over the past few months to cover the increased business.

Fairbairn Bakery is recruiting more staff now, including two apprenticeships, a delivery driver and production staff, with more positions to open ahead of the new store opening.

Ms Sellars said positions were open to all ages, juniors and seniors.

Email a resume or expression of interest to admin@fairbairnbakery.com for more information.

