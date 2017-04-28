New drug habits are a challenge

A QUEENSLAND health worker has spoken about the shocking change in drug user habits during her 15 years in the industry.

Jane O'Connor from the Townsville Health Service, addressed the Rockhampton Ice Summit yesterday revealing users are increasingly using more than one drug to feed their addictions.

"One of the most significant things we've noticed is the move to poly substance use,” she said.

"When I first started, users tended to identify with 'uppers' or 'downers', but increasingly they use both now and that's adds a particular complexity to things.”

Statistics released by Queensland Health have shown a dramatic increase in mental health presentations from 60 in 2009-10 to 933 in 2014-15 with almost a quarter of regular ice users experiencing psychotic symptoms.

Ms O'Connor said this was a reality of her job, with a noticeable rise in "high acuity clients presenting”.

"Before I came here, I went back through our intake books over several years and I reckon anecdotally we would have had a handful of (psychotic) presentations about seven years ago, we would have them every week now,” she said.