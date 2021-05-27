New eatery to open on Dean Street, jobs on offer

From butter chicken to spaghetti meatballs: a building at the IGA complex on Dean Street in North Rockhampton has a new lease of life.

Signs have gone up this month at the former Sitar Indian building for Mi Pasta.

The takeaway venue will serve pasta and Italian inspired cuisine.

The dinner menu includes pastas from penne amatriciana, fettuccine Sorrentino and spaghetti Napoli with breads, while the lunch menu offers a selection of pasta, loaded fries and toasted jaffles and rolls.

The lunch menu at Mi Pasta Rockhampton

The dinner menu at Mi Pasta Rockhampton

The business has been advertising for casual positions at the store including senior and junior customer assistants and a cook/ kitchen attendant.

An opening date could not be confirmed at this time.

The Mi Pasta building on Dean Street, next to IGA.

Email mipasta@outlook.com.au