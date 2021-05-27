Menu
Grabbing a quick morning coffee
Food & Entertainment

New eatery to open on Dean Street, jobs on offer

Vanessa Jarrett
27th May 2021 1:00 PM
From butter chicken to spaghetti meatballs: a building at the IGA complex on Dean Street in North Rockhampton has a new lease of life.

Signs have gone up this month at the former Sitar Indian building for Mi Pasta.

The takeaway venue will serve pasta and Italian inspired cuisine.

The dinner menu includes pastas from penne amatriciana, fettuccine Sorrentino and spaghetti Napoli with breads, while the lunch menu offers a selection of pasta, loaded fries and toasted jaffles and rolls.

The lunch menu at Mi Pasta Rockhampton
The dinner menu at Mi Pasta Rockhampton
The business has been advertising for casual positions at the store including senior and junior customer assistants and a cook/ kitchen attendant.

An opening date could not be confirmed at this time.

The Mi Pasta building on Dean Street, next to IGA.
Mi Pasta

3/376 Dean Street, Frenchville Shopping Plaza

Lunch and dinner menu with pasta and Italian inspired cuisine

Advertising for senior and junior customer attendants and cook/kitchen attendants

Email mipasta@outlook.com.au

