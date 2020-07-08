New electronic billboard to light up Rockhampton highway

The electronic billboard at 195 Gladstone Rd has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council.

A NEW electronic billboard is poised for Gladstone Rd after it gained Rockhampton Regional Council approval recently.

The application was submitted by Skye Digital for 195 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, near the Port Curtis Rd intersection.

The application notes a series of points for the electronic advertising device, considering traffic conditions and safety.

The device is situated in the 60km/hr zone of the four-lane highway and is visible from the northbound approach.

On average, about 20,210 vehicles enter this intersection each day.

The device is to be a single-sided electronic advertising billboard with a 12.5m x 3.2m (40 sqm) electronic display, about 3.3m off the ground.

There is an existing billboard at the site which will be replaced by the electronic device.

The subject site of the electronic billboard on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.

Over the recorded five-year period, one crash was associated with the Gladstone Rd/Port Curtis Rd intersection.

The application noted there was no potential points of conflict with the location as the road is divided by a raised median.

It stated furthermore, “in urban road environments, drivers are already overloaded with information (eg traffic signs, shop signage, pedestrians and other vehicles) and additional advertising devices may not distract them further” and location of the device is “not expected to cause significant distraction to drivers”.

The device was approved under the following recommendations:

-A minimum dwell time of 10 seconds be maintained

-The device display one static image at a time

-The displayed images are easily interpreted

-Brightness levels are consistent with illumination levels outlined in TMR’s guidelines

-The displayed images cannot be confused with any traffic signs or devices

-The displayed images do not direct traffic to ‘stop’ or similar