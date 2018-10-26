New Emergency Care centre proves a success

OFFICIAL OPENING: Sue Thurbon Executive Officer of the Mater Rockhampton and Gladstone, Lynne Sheehan, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Qld Limited, Barry O'Rourke, Member for Rockhampton, and Cherie Rutherford, Acting Mayor, Rockhampton Regional Council.

A MONTH after opening the doors on the new Emergency Care Centre at the Mater Hospital in Rockhampton, patient numbers have well and truly exceeded anyone's expectations.

Opening on September 10, the new facility provides locals with easier access to emergency care between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

At yesterday's official opening, Sue Thurbon, Executive Officer of the Mater Rockhampton and Gladstone, revealed the new centre has been a huge success in its first two months.

"I think we had 238 patients through from September 10-30,” she said.

"So far this month we have had in excess of 276 patients come through.

"That is pretty indicative that this is a great service.”

In the pipeline since the start of the year, Ms Thurbon said it has been extremely rewarding to see the centre come together, open, and do so well in its first two months.

"We were hoping for those kinds of numbers, but we thought it would start a little bit slower than that,” she said.

Joyce Jaquet, Nurse Unit Manager, and Sue Thurbon, Mater Rockhampton Executive Officer, at the new Emergency Care Centre. Michelle Gately

"We are extremely pleased that it is growing this way and we hope that it continues to grow, certainly our expectations are that it will continue to grow in the community.”

Speaking on the need for more emergency care services, Ms Thurbon said the feedback the hospital has received since the opening had been nothing but positive.

"We believe this was really needed,” she said.

A lady that brought her two sons in, in the first week said: "We have needed this for such a long time and we are so thankful that you've done it”.

"The staff love working here and they're a great team.”

"We have had great feedback in the forms of cards, email messages, verbal messages, and patients expressing their gratitude for the expert care they have received.”