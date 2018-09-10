New emergency medical facility opens in Rockhampton

MORE OPTIONS: Joyce Jaquet, Nurse Unit Manager, and Sue Thurbon, Mater Rockhampton Executive Officer, at the hospital's new Emergency Care Centre.

MORE OPTIONS: Joyce Jaquet, Nurse Unit Manager, and Sue Thurbon, Mater Rockhampton Executive Officer, at the hospital's new Emergency Care Centre. Michelle Gately

MINIMAL waiting times are predicted for the Mater Rockhampton new Emergency Care Centre, officially opened today.

The new facility is housed in a refurbished section of the Mater Hospital, giving locals easier access to emergency care from 7am to 11pm year-round.

There's no appointment or referral needed for the Mater Rockhampton Emergency Care Centre (MRECC), with an out-of-pocked fee of $150 for initial consultations.

Mater Rockhampton executive officer Sue Thurbon said the facility would be a comfort to locals who need both adult and paediatric services out of hours.

Patients will have access to the Mater's on-site radiology and pathology services.

Ms Thurbon said the new facility would not replace the care provided by local GPs or the Rockhampton Hospital's emergency department.

"The Mater has always been very much about working closely with the Rockhampton Hospital for the benefit of the community and we believe our MRECC has the potential to alleviate the pressure on the public system's emergency department and in so doing minimize wait times for patients," she said.