New Emu Park beauty clinic ticks all the boxes

SPOIL YOURSELF: Vanessa Page has opened the doors of Pure Beauty Skin Clinic and Beauty Salon in Emu Park.

PURE Beauty Skin Clinic and Beauty Salon has opened its doors in Emu Park with owner operator Vanessa Page thrilled to already have back-to-back bookings.

Ms Page said she saw a need for her services in the Emu Park area and set about finding the perfect location.

With 25 years' experience in the beauty therapy industry, by her own admission Vanessa has an interest in skin care that goes beyond what is considered normal.

"For me it is about offering my wealth of knowledge and experience in a beautiful environment where people can relax and enjoy the whole package,” Vanessa said.

The new clinic has been renovated to give the ultimate retreat-like experience.

"I have a passion for skin. It's what I do, it's what I love.

"We have all the usual services one would expect at a beauty salon/skin clinic and a little more so people can enjoy a lovely experience.

"I use the cosmeceutical skin range Mesoestetic for my advanced specialised facial treatments and tailor all treatments to suit the clients' needs. I believe having the option of the level of service delivered is so important.”

Vanessa and her family have been coming back and forth to Emu Park from the Gold Coast for the past 12 years. It's the place they feel most at home.

Making the permanent move to Emu Park was a no-brainer for the family who have fallen in love with the southern part of the Capricorn Coast.

When she made the decision to open a beauty clinic, Vanessa said it was vital for her and the comfort of her clients that she created a haven, like a retreat where people could come and be pampered.

"We purchased a house in December and set about renovating it to create the soothing environment that I had dreamed for the business,” she said. "Since the doors opened everyone in the community has been very supportive.

"I have been very busy and am thoroughly enjoying the enthusiasm for this beautiful space we have created and the level of service we are providing.

"I love running my own business. It's something I have always done and enjoyed. Pampering others and helping them look after themselves gives me a lot of joy and I love sharing that.”

Pure Beauty uses cosmeceutical skin care at a professional clinical salon offering beauty treatments including collagen reproduction, plumping and hydration, pigment correction, professional facials, spa manicures and pedicures, body scrub, masks, resurfacing peels, waxing and tinting, massage, infra-red sauna blanket, micro-needling, ultrasonic lifts, LED light therapy and hydra dermabrasion.

The business is located at 15 Emu St, Emu Park and can be found on Facebook.