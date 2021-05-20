New Emu Park restaurant expands before even opening

Fortyseven 10 Burger Bar’s shopfront in Emu Park. Josh and Talissa Mullineaux with their kids Kobain and Leanora.

Fortyseven 10 Burger Bar’s shopfront in Emu Park. Josh and Talissa Mullineaux with their kids Kobain and Leanora.

Josh Mullineaux has hung up his mining industry hat for the very last time and is now moving ahead with opening his new Emu Park burger bar, a move that will let him spend more time with his family.

He’s been working hard doing the prep work for the new Fortyseven 10 Burger Bar at Emu Park for months but when the opportunity to take over a bigger shopfront came up, he pounced on the chance.

Mr Mullineaux got the name for the business from the town’s postcode - 4710.

The old store was almost ready to go, but Mr Mullineaux knew he wanted to expand to a bigger location a couple of years down the track, so thought it best to take the leap now.

The Pattison Street venue will have a beer garden out the back, a kid’s play area, a craft beer bar with Queensland product on tap, showers for employees, outdoor dining and a live music space.

“The craft beer following around Capricorn... is really big,” Mr Mullineaux said.

“They’ve got craft beer clubs in Yeppoon and they all meet together and have different beers.”

Plenty of food will be on offer like smoked brisket, pork belly, local seafood, tacos and of course, gourmet burgers.

Young people will be able to find employment at Emu Park instead of travelling to Yeppoon and back for work.

The new business is poised to open about late-July.

Now that he’s finished in the mine kitchens, Mr Mullineaux will be able to provide locally produced food for the Capricorn Coast community.

“The family life you have, you’re never going to get that back,” he said.

“It’s the best move I ever made.”

Fortyseven 10 Burger Bar

EARLIER STORY: New burger bar to open at Emu Park