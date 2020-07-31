New equipment installed across Rockhampton parks

TWO northside parks have seen improvements, installed by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, spokesperson for Parks, said the additions at Joseph Harrison Park and Dorothy Ball Park look fantastic.

“A brand new playground has been installed at Joseph Harrison Park, complete with a mega deck tower, see-saw, carousel, sand digger and swings,” said Cr Rutherford.

“At Dorothy Ball Park we’ve installed a new shade structure over the playground, so that families can spend longer playing.

“We know how important it is for kids to have great playgrounds in their own neighbourhoods, and I am happy to see people already out and enjoying these renewed spaces.”

Councillor for Division 1 Shane Latcham said the new playground at Joseph Harrison Park is amazing and caters for all ages.

“Kids from the age of three have plenty of options to swing, slide, spin and climb to their heart’s content on this new equipment,” said Cr Latcham.

“It was great to see kids playing on the new equipment over the recent school holidays.

“This is a wonderful addition to the area.”

Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Donna Kirkland at Dorothy Ball Park.

Councillor for Division 7 Donna Kirkland said the shade structure at Dorothy Ball Park will be warmly welcomed by the community.

“A shade structure might not sound very exciting at first, but this is something that will really make a difference to families,” said Cr Kirkland.

“The structure is specially designed to not only provide shelter and shade, but also allow breeze to pass through and to keep the play area a lot cooler.

“It really makes the playground more enjoyable.”