New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

Melanie Plane
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.
St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton. Contributed

NESTLED in West Rockhampton is a beautiful heritage listed village dating back to the very early years of Rockhampton.

For the past 12 months, local mother and daughter duo Janice and Lauren Dawson, along with their family and friends, have worked tirelessly to breathe new life into the historical property and will next weekend launch a 'new era' for St Aubins Village at 73 Canoona Rd.

The Dawsons will open St Aubins to the public for viewing on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd July from 10am to 4pm.

Pre-loved items will be for sale including beautiful formal gowns suitable for school formals and wedding gowns, After 5 gowns, bridesmaid's and flower girl dresses, shoes and accessories that have only been worn once or not at all.

 

St Aubins Village's Janice and Lauren Dawson.
St Aubins Village's Janice and Lauren Dawson. Contributed

Lickity Fingers will provide $5 Yum Cha tasting plates in the gardens and Devonshire Tea will also be served on fine china in the courtyard with Stylish Events showcasing their business by supplying and decorating tables along with other displays.

A selection of local market stalls displaying their handmade items will also be at St Aubins on both days.

Janice said it had been a long time since St Aubins has been open to the public and was excited to show the community just what had been going on behind the grand front gates.

When the property was owned by the Bleines family from 1970-2007, it was a popular historical village featuring a nursery specialising in herbs, a teddy bear shop and children's clothing shop with items from England, France, Denmark and Sweden.

The property was sold to Bill and Noleen Gillham in 2007 and the couple worked to renovate the on site cottages and prepare the venue for events. Sadly, Noleen passed away before the property was opened to the public.

"We leased the property back in July last year and are maintaining it to try and get it back to the way it was," Janice said.

"We have tidied it up and breathed a bit of a life back into a sleeping beauty. We have a vision to hold events here in the future."

Topics:  lickity fingers real estate yum cha

