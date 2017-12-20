New era of cooperation as CQ pollies converse over a cuppa

PLANNING COMMENCED: A new era of political cooperation in CQ has dawned with the three local heads of government meeting to discuss the issues over coffee.

PLANNING COMMENCED: A new era of political cooperation in CQ has dawned with the three local heads of government meeting to discuss the issues over coffee. Contributed

IT IS no secret that people around CQ were sick of the bickering and wanted to see their elected officials getting on with the job of delivering for region.

That's why it was so encouraging to see Rockhampton's three levels of government politely, productively and publicly sharing their thoughts over a coffee yesterday.

Newly elected state member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke joined Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow and the federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry indulged in a caffeine fuelled discussion about the best way forward for the region.

PLANNING BEGINS: A new era of political cooperation in CQ has dawned with the three local heads of government meeting to discuss issues over coffee. Contributed

Mr O'Rourke made it clear both during and after the election that he had a history of working with people from all walks of life and was very keen to establish strong working relationships with the local and federal levels of government.

"I was delighted to meet for coffee with Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Mayor, Margaret Strelow,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The meeting was very pleasant, and we agreed to work cooperatively in an attempt to get the best outcomes for Rockhampton in the years ahead.

"In every case, a good coordinated approach by our three levels of government will achieve better outcomes than a 'go it alone' approach.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke speaking at the candidates forum at CQ University. Chris Ison ROK211117cforum5

He said he acknowledged the competitive nature of election campaigns, but with the dust settled, now was the time to look forward to a period of stronger trust to achieve more effective outcomes for Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

"Today was a great start. My sincere thanks to Michelle and Margaret,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Cr Strelow said although she had met with both Mr O'Rourke and Ms Landry separately over the last few weeks, it was good to have a chance for everyone to compare notes and to begin to explore funding programs and opportunities.

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK231117astrelow

"Much as I would love to simply handover a big wishlist, I know that there are submissions to make and lobbying to do,” Cr Strelow said.

"But it was definitely a good beginning.

"We are going to rotate offices with coordinating our meet ups with the next meeting planned for early in the new year.”

Ms Landry was also enthusiastic about establishing positive political dialogue between the various levels of government.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Steph Allen

"Getting the three levels of government working together is a difficult thing to do but so important for the people of Capricornia,” Ms Landry said.

"That's why I was so pleased to have such a fruitful catch-up with Barry and Margaret where we discussed potential and emerging projects for the region and what 2018 may have in store for the region.

"I am looking forward to continuing what I think promises to be a harmonious relationship. We have undertaken to meet regularly in the future.”

In the wake of this good news, CQ is poised to reap some positive outcomes in 2018.